Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Orlando, Florida:
* Austin Theory defeated Isaiah Scott
* Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai defeated Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo
* Boa and Rocky brawled
* Cezar Bononi defeated Nick Ogarelli
* The Forgotten Sons defeated Ever-Rise
* Dexter Lumis defeated Rik Bugez
* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Kassius Ohno
* Io Shirai defeated Santana Garrett
* Steve Cutler defeated Fandango, Fabian Aichner and Rinku Singh in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to earn a future NXT Tag Team Titles shot for The Forgotten Sons. The other competitors were also fighting to win a title shot for their tag teams