Thanks James Adams for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in St. Charles, Missouri:
* Keith Lee defeated Ridge Holland
* Candice LeRae defeated Taynara Conti
* Shane Thorne defeated Denzel Dejournette
* Damian Priest defeated Bronson Reed
* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (c) defeated The Street Profits (NXT Tag Team Championship)
* Matt Riddle defeated Dominic Dijakovic
* Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Reina Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir
* Roderick Strong (c) defeated Pete Dunne to retain the NXT North American Championship. Post-Match, Undisputed Era attacked Dunne until The Street Profits rushed to help him and beat up the heels to send the crowd home happy.