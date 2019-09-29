Thanks James Adams for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in St. Charles, Missouri:

* Keith Lee defeated Ridge Holland

* Candice LeRae defeated Taynara Conti

* Shane Thorne defeated Denzel Dejournette

* Damian Priest defeated Bronson Reed

* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (c) defeated The Street Profits (NXT Tag Team Championship)

* Matt Riddle defeated Dominic Dijakovic

* Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Reina Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir

* Roderick Strong (c) defeated Pete Dunne to retain the NXT North American Championship. Post-Match, Undisputed Era attacked Dunne until The Street Profits rushed to help him and beat up the heels to send the crowd home happy.