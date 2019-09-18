Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT premiere on the USA Network opens up with a video package, led by Triple H. "We are NXT... let us show you." Triple H ends the video live by walking out into Full Sail Live as the crowd chants "NXT!" and the music hits.

- Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to NXT from Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Fatal 4 Way to Crown a New #1 Contender: Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae

We go right to the ring and out first comes Io Shirai. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender for a future title shot from NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Bianca Belair is out next. Mia Yim is out next, followed by Candice LeRae last.

The bell rings and Yim goes at it with Belair while LeRae goes at it with Shirai. It comes down to Belair and LeRae. Belair works LeRae over and hits a moonsault as Yim breaks the pin attempt up. Belair counters Yim and hits a big suplex for a 2 count as Shirai breaks it up. Shirai with a big kick to Belair and a 619. Shirai fights off LeRae from the apron and springboards in for a missile dropkick to Belair for a 2 count.

More back and forth between the four. Belair with a big fall-away slam to LeRae at the bottom of the ramp. Yim runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive on Yim and LeRae. Fans chant for NXT now. Shirai goes to the top and hits a big moonsault to the floor on LeRae and Belair. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they hit a big Tower of Doom, with LeRae on the bottom, out of the corner for another big NXT chant. Shirai catches LeRae in an Octopus submission. Yim breaks it up. Belair drives Yim into the mat. Shirai with a backbreaker to Belair. Belair with a snap German suplex to Shirai. Belair and LeRae tangle now. Belair sends LeRae into the top turnbuckle face-first. Yim unloads on Belair and hits a Code Blue but Shirai breaks the pin up.

Belair ends up taking Yim and Shirai down with a double Spear. Belair drives LeRae down for a close 2 count as Yim breaks it up. Yim drops Belair and sends her out. Shirai dropkicks Yim to the floor. Shirai charges with double knees to LeRae in the corner. Shirai goes to the top for the moonsault but Yim pushes her off, onto Belair on the floor. Yim goes to the top but LeRae cuts her off and climbs up. Yim slides down and goes for a powerbomb but LeRae fights it. LeRae with a Poisonrana. LeRae springboards into a moonsault to Yim for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Candice LeRae

- After the match, LeRae celebrates as her music hits. We go to replays. LeRae stands tall on the stage as the music hits and out comes NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Duke and Shafir surround LeRae as Baszler stares her down and holds the title up in her face.

- We get a quick video package on NXT Champion Adam Cole. We see The Undisputed Era backstage, then NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong.

- Back from a break and we get a video package for Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic. Their feud will continue next week. Mauro reveals that the Street Fight with Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain will headline the second hour on the WWE Network.

Cameron Grimes vs. Sean Maluta

We go to the ring and out comes Sean Maluta, who usually works as an enhancement talent. Cameron Grimes is out next.

The bell rings and Grimes immediately drops Maluta with a jumping double stomp for the squash win, in about just one second.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

- After the match, Grimes stands tall and makes his exit as we go to a replay.

- We get a video package for tonight's NXT North American Title match. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a vignette for Damian Priest.

NXT North American Title Match: Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream

We go to the ring and out first comes the challenger Roderick Strong. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

The bell rings and fans chant for Dream. They lock up and tangle. Strong tries to take him down but they end up in the corner. Strong with a cheap shot as he backs off. Strong finally takes Dream down. Dream turns it around and works on Strong's arm now. Fans do dueling chants for Dream and The Undisputed Era. Dream clotheslines Strong over the top rope to the floor. Strong shows some frustration as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dream drops Strong with shoulders for 2 counts. Dream with some mind games and dancing now. Dream dropkicks Strong for a 2 count. Dream goes to the top and hits an ax handle, sending Strong out to regroup. Dream goes to the top and leaps out, taking Strong back down on the outside. Strong ends up sending Dream from the apron into the barrier. Strong drops Dream back-first into the barrier again.

Strong returns to the ring and hits a wrecking ball dropkick, sending Dream back down on the outside. Fans boo and Strong taunts them, some cheer for him. Strong sends Dream back into the apron again. Strong kicks Dream and brings it back into the ring for a 1 count. Strong keeps Dream grounded and applies a Sleeper hold.

The hold is broken but Strong goes right to work on Dream with boots. Strong with a big chop in the corner, and another. Strong continues working Dream around the ring, focusing on his back. Strong takes Dream back down and keeps him there. Dream with a jawbreaker out of nowhere. Strong comes right back with a backbreaker for a close 2 count.

Strong with more offense, focusing on the back. Strong with an Uranage and a backbreaker for another 2 count. More back and forth now. Dream counters a move and goes for a Sharpshooter but Strong kicks him out of the ring. Dream counters a dropkick and drives Strong back into the steel steps. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Strong lands a close pin attempt. Strong slides out of a Fireman's Carry to avoid a DVD. More back and forth now. Dream hits the DreamDT for another close 2 count. Dream goes to the top but Strong goes to the floor. They fight with Strong on the apron now. Strong ends up dropping Dream with a big kick to the mouth. Dream blocks a draping DDT and rocks Strong with right hand. Strong fires back with a jumping knee strike. Strong wraps Dream's arms up in the ropes now and talks trash.

Strong with running forearms to the face while Dream is trapped in the ropes. Strong with a backbreaker and a Tiger Bomb for a close 2 count. Strong with the Stronghold now in the middle of the ring. Dream screams out in pain as Strong pulls him back from the ropes. Dream finally breaks the hold by getting the bottom rope. The Undisputed Era comes down to ringside now - NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Dream and Strong trade strikes now. Dream gets the upperhand and delivers a big back body drop. Dream has words with Cole. Dream gets sent into the referee and he goes down with Dream. Dream scoops Strong and hits the Dream Valley Driver. Dream fights off The Undisputed Era. Strong takes advantage and rocks him, then hits Death By Roderick. Dream kicks out just in time and the crowd goes wild. Dream with another DVD. Cole gets on the apron and superkicks Dream while O'Reilly distracts the referee. Strong hits End of Heartache on Dream for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Roderick Strong

- After the match, The Undisputed Era celebrates at ringside as they now have all the gold. That's it for the first hour.

- The second hour opens live on the WWE Network with The Undisputed Era continuing their celebration.

- Mauro reveals that Candice LeRae will get her title shot from Shayna Baszler on October 2.

Pete Dunne vs. Arturo Ruas

We go to the ring and out first comes Pete Dunne. Arturo Ruas is out next.

Back and forth to start the match. Ruas with an impressive flying scissors early on. They trade holds on the mat and fans cheer them on. Dunne rocks Ruas and they tangle in the middle of the ring again. Dunne stomps on Ruas' taped foot. They run the ropes and Dunne hits a big lariat.

Dunne keeps Ruas down and focuses on the fingers. Ruas comes back and mounts Dunne with strikes, pounding on him. Ruas keeps control with strikes, kicking Dunne while he's on his knees. Ruas focuses on the leg and the knee now. Dunne fights back and stomps on the foot again. Fans chant for Dunne as he delivers more kicks. Dunne a big suplex and more kicks. Dunne drops Ruas for a close 2 count.

Dunne with another huge kick and a backbreaker for a 2 count. Ruas turns it around with strikes and a German suplex for a 2 count. They tangle some more on the mat until Dunne gets the submission win by going for the fingers again

Winner: Pete Dunne

- After the match, Dunne stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

- Still to come, Lio Rush vs. Oney Lorcan to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a promo for Dakota Kai. She will return to action next week.

Xia Li vs. Aliyah

We go back to the ring and out first comes Xia Li. Out next comes Aliyah with Vanessa Borne.

The bell rings and they go at it. Xia with an early dropkick for a pop. Aliyah shows some aggression but Xia hits a jawbreaker in the middle of the ring. Xia keeps control and drops Aliyah with a forearm. Xia comes off the second rope but botches the jump and lands bad. Aliyah with a dropkick.

Aliyah with more offense but Xia turns it around with kicks. Xia with a spinning back kick for a pop. Xia cranks up while Aliyah recovers. Xia sweeps the legs and hits a tornado kick while Aliyah is down. Xia covers for the fairly easy win.

Winner: Xia Li

- After the match, Vanessa helps Aliyah out of the ring as Xia stands tall. We go to replays. Xia poses in the middle of the ring as her music plays.

- We see Oney Lorcan backstage warming up. We also see Lio Rush backstage, preparing to make his return to action. Up next, Kushida will be in action. Back to commercial.

Denzel DeJournette vs. Kushida

Back from the break and out comes Denzel DeJournete. Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe of Imperium come out and surround the ring. They hit the ring and triple team Denzel. Fans chant for WWE UK Champion WALTER, the leader of the group. The NXT UK Superstars continue the triple team on Denzel and stand tall over him. Fans chant "Where is WALTER?" now. Aichner, Wolfe and Barthel stand tall in the ring as the music hits and out comes WALTER to a pop.

WALTER marches to the ring as the other Imperium members stand at attention in the ring. WALTER takes a mic from Wolfe as fans chant for him. WALTER says they are Imperium and to them, this mat is sacred. Imperium is here to restore the honor and tradition of their sport, and from this day forward, those who disrespect the tradition, their time shall be spent answering to Imperium. He goes on until Kushida's music hits and out he comes.

Kushida takes the mic and says this is his time. Fans cheer him on as he enters the ring. Kushida says now WALTER's time belongs to him. Wolfe attacks but gets dropped. Kushida fights off Aichner and Barthel next but WALTER grabs him and manhandles him into the ring from the apron. Fans chant for WALTER but Kushida gets free and delivers a kick. Kushida retreats from the ring as WALTER and Imperium stare him down. Fans chant for Kushida as he backs up the ramp now. We go to commercial.

#1 Contenders Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title: Oney Lorcan vs. Lio Rush

We go back to the ring and out comes Oney Lorcan. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak for a future title shot. Out next comes Lio Rush making his return to WWE action after being on a hiatus.

Fans chant "welcome back!" to Rush as we get the bell. Lorcan immediate explodes and sends Rush into the corner. Lorcan keeps the offense going and hits a big Blockbsuter for a close 2 count. Lorcan goes for the Half and Half but Rush blocks it. Rush sends Lorcan out to the floor and nails a suicide dive. Rush with another dive, then a third dive to the floor for a big pop.

Rush brings Lorcan back into the ring and works him over in the corner. They runt he ropes and Rush takes Lorcan down with a scissors. Rush with more offense for a 2 count. Fans applaud them both after a break. Fans do dueling chants now. Rush with a big roundhouse kick. Lorcan catches a kick and hits a Dragonscrew leg whip. Lorcan with big chops in the corner now. Lorcan whips Rush hard into the corner. Lorcan with an uppercut in the corner and another big strike. Lorcan drops Rush over the top rope and uppercuts him out of the ring. Lorcan waits while the referee counts Rush out. Rush makes it back in before the count. Lorcan with a gutwrench powerbomb for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Rush fights back with strikes but Lorcan drops him and applies a single Crab in the middle of the ring. More back and forth between the two and dueling chants from the fans. Lorcan turns it back around and chops Rush back down. Lorcan with another chop and some trash talking. Rush responds by leveling Lorcan with a springboard Stunner for a close 2 count. Rush goes to the top while Lorcan is down. Rush is forced to land on his feet, and looks to hurt his knee. Lorcan goes for a powerbomb but Rush fights back. Lorcan with a knee to the face. Lorcan nails a powerbomb and goes right into the single Crab.

Lorcan tightens the hold as the referee checks on Rush. Rush gets free. Rush with kicks but Lorcan catches a kick and applies the single leg Crab once again. Lorcan drags him back to the middle of the ring and tightens it, going into a modified STF next. Rush starts fading in the hold. Rush wakes back up and crawls but Lorcan re-positions. Rush finally gets his leg on the bottom rope to break the hold. Lorcan shows some frustration now. Lorcan stalks Rush as he recovers. Rush ducks a big slap and unloads on Lorcan. Lorcan takes a big slap from Rush and starts hulking up. Lorcan unloads with chops to the neck. Lorcan charges for a Blockbuster but Rush takes him down with a big Spanish Fly. Rush goes to the top and hits a Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak: Lio Rush

- After the match, Rush stands tall as his music hits. Rush sells a knee injury as we go to replays.

Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain

Back from the break and it's time for the main event. The bell rings and Killian Dain takes Matt Riddle down with a dropkick. Riddle with a big German and Exploder suplex. More back and forth now. Dain brings a kendo stick from under the ring. Riddle blocks it and rocks Dain, then uses the stick on him. Dain backdrops Riddle and hits him with kendo stick shots now. They fight into the backstage area.

Dain unloads with Riddle on a stick and beats him around the backstage area. Dain launches him into the side of a production truck. Dain beats Riddle over near a table where Imperium is. This leads to WALTER applying a choke to Riddle. The rest of Imperium joins in and beats him down. The Street Profits and The Forgotten Sons attack Imperium as chaos breaks out. Other roster members join in on the brawl. The locker room brawls back out into the arena, including Dain and Riddle.

Fans chant "NXT!" as the huge brawl continues. Riddle tackles Dain in the ring. Security comes in and pulls them apart as fans boo. Security is also trying to stop the brawl going on around the arena. Riddle with a big German to a member of security. Dain tosses Jaxson Ryker out of the ring. The ring fills up with various Superstars now. Referees, officials and security are trying to break things up but the chaos continues.

Dain runs the ropes and nails a huge dive out of the ring, taking a bunch of others down. A "holy s--t!" chant breaks out. NXT goes off the air as the huge brawl continues outside of the ring.