Tonight's show comes from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up with a look back at last week's big episode.

- We're live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The Undisputed Era appears on the platform above the announcers - NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

We go right to the ring and out first comes Keith Lee as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Dominik Dijakovic is out next.