There has been some speculation on WWE NXT call-ups being done away with so NXT can be more of its own third major league brand for the company, but that is not the case.

WWE has plans to continue calling talents up from NXT to RAW and SmackDown after the black & yellow brand premieres on the USA Network later this month, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There's no word yet on upcoming call-ups before or after the September 18 USA Network premiere, but there are plans for NXT Superstars to move to RAW and SmackDown. As we've noted, there has been some talk of NXT Superstars coming to the main roster in the WWE Draft that is scheduled to take place in October.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

