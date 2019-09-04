A WWE NXT North American Title match has been announced for the NXT USA Network premiere on Wednesday, September 18.

NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream will defend his title against Roderick Strong that night.

Dream recently retained his title over Strong and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat at the NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. Strong vs. Dream was announced for the NXT USA premiere after Dream defeated Kona Reeves in a non-title match on this week's taped NXT episode. The post-match segment saw Dream look on as Strong set fire to his purple couch.

As noted, WWE has also announced a Triple Threat with Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT USA Network premiere. The winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler for a future title shot.

NXT will premiere on the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18 from Full Sail Live. The weekly show will begin airing from 8-10pm ET with that episode, and will be available on the WWE Network the next day.

There's no word yet on other matches for the NXT USA premiere, but we will keep you updated.

Below are shots from tonight's Dream - Strong segment on NXT TV, along with WWE's announcement for Strong vs. Dream: