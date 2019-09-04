A WWE NXT North American Title match has been announced for the NXT USA Network premiere on Wednesday, September 18.
NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream will defend his title against Roderick Strong that night.
Dream recently retained his title over Strong and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat at the NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. Strong vs. Dream was announced for the NXT USA premiere after Dream defeated Kona Reeves in a non-title match on this week's taped NXT episode. The post-match segment saw Dream look on as Strong set fire to his purple couch.
As noted, WWE has also announced a Triple Threat with Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT USA Network premiere. The winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler for a future title shot.
NXT will premiere on the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18 from Full Sail Live. The weekly show will begin airing from 8-10pm ET with that episode, and will be available on the WWE Network the next day.
There's no word yet on other matches for the NXT USA premiere, but we will keep you updated.
Below are shots from tonight's Dream - Strong segment on NXT TV, along with WWE's announcement for Strong vs. Dream:
??THAT'S DREAM'S COUCH!!!??@roderickstrong has set FIRE to @VelveteenWWE's couch on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/8c8lzNomuD— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2019
Q: How fired up is @roderickstrong?— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2019
A: He literally just set @VelveteenWWE's couch on FIRE!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/brWU4KrtNx
Roderick Strong to challenge North American Champion Velveteen Dream on Sept. 18 live edition of NXT
't's official: Roderick Strong not only has Velveteen Dream's attention, but also an opportunity at Dream's coveted NXT North American Title.
And all it took was setting the champion's signature purple couch ablaze.
The Messiah of the Backbreaker resorted to that very extreme tactic on the Sept. 4 edition of NXT, torching the sofa to provoke Dream into granting him his long-awaited one-on-one title bout. The match will take place Wednesday, Sept. 18 – on the night of NXT's live debut on USA Network.
Strong challenged for the title in a Triple Threat Match at last month's TakeOver: Toronto. He fell short of unseating Dream as champion, but he didn't suffer the losing fall, a point that Strong has emphasized ever since.
After Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly's NXT Tag Team Title win, Strong remains the only member of The Undisputed ERA without a championship. The faction's bold prophecy that they'd all be draped in gold within the year hinges on Strong dethroning the NXT North American Champion.
Can the vertebrae-smashing Messiah of the Backbreaker bring The Undisputed ERA's plan to fruition? Or will the resourceful and preternaturally skilled North American Champion retain?
Find out when NXT airs live Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 8/7 C.