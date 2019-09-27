A WWE NXT Pre-show will air on Wednesday to preview the premiere of the two-hour USA Network show.

Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee will host the thirty-minute pre-show. It will air on the WWE Network, the WWE website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, beginning at 7:30pm ET.

There's no word yet on if this will be a weekly show, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the full announcement on the pre-show along with the line-up for Wednesday's episode, which will be presented on the USA Network with limited commercial interruption:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Matt Riddle

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits

* Johnny Gargano takes on Shane Thorne

* The Velveteen Dream hosts "The Velveteen Dream Experience" segment