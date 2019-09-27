A WWE NXT Pre-show will air on Wednesday to preview the premiere of the two-hour USA Network show.
Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee will host the thirty-minute pre-show. It will air on the WWE Network, the WWE website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, beginning at 7:30pm ET.
There's no word yet on if this will be a weekly show, but we will keep you updated.
Below is the full announcement on the pre-show along with the line-up for Wednesday's episode, which will be presented on the USA Network with limited commercial interruption:
* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Matt Riddle
* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits
* Johnny Gargano takes on Shane Thorne
* The Velveteen Dream hosts "The Velveteen Dream Experience" segment
Don't miss the NXT Pre-Show next Wednesday on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter and more
Before a huge night of NXT action on USA Network, tune in to WWE Network and social media for an NXT Pre-Show that will break down everything going on next Wednesday at Full Sail University.
Charly Caruso, Pat McAfee and Sam Roberts will be analyzing everything happening during NXT's monumental two-hour live premiere on USA Network, including the three showstopping championship matches – NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae, and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA vs. The Street Profits.
Make sure you're ready for one of the biggest nights in the black-and-gold-brand's history by tuning in to the NXT Pre-Show, streaming live next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Then, tune in at 8 p.m. ET for NXT's live, two-hour premiere on USA Network, with limited commercial interruption!