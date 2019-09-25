Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL from 8-10pm ET. The first hour will air live on the USA Network and the second hour will air on the WWE Network.

Tonight's show will be headlined by a Street Fight rematch between Matt Riddle and Killian Dain. The winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Adam Cole.

In other NXT TV news for today, the NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will feature Noam Dar vs. Trent Seven. There will also be a segment with Tyler Bate addressing the WWE Universe following his recent "Takeover: Cardiff" loss to WALTER.

The following matches have been announced for tonight's regular NXT episode:

* Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain in a Street Fight

* Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

* WWE UK Champion WALTER has challenged Kushida to find two partners for a six-man match against Imperium

* Dakota Kai returns to action

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.