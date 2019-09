WWE NXT has signed Australian indie wrestler, Indi Hartwell, and she will head to the WWE Performance Center next month, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

Debuting in 2016, the 22-year old Hartwell rose to the top of the Australian indie scene, holding multiple titles along the way.

Hartwell has appeared in numerous promotions including: Melbourne City Wrestling, SHIMMER, RISE, and BattleClub Pro.