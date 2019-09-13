- Above is a new WWE Now India video with host Gaelyn Mendonca teaching WWE Superstars some popular Indian slangs. The video features WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Andrade, Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Carmella, Ali, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman.

- Cathy Kelley will be hosting a live WWE Watch Along stream during Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. The livestream will air on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Guests announced for the Watch Along include Vic Joseph, Heath Slater, Matt Hardy, Natalya, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Ali, Chelsea Green and Kassius Ohno. Below is the full announcement:

- Ali and Apollo Crews were representing WWE at the Beyond Sport Global Awards in New York City last night. They presented the Courageous Use of Sport Award to community volunteer Erika Nataly of Bogota, Colombia. This award was supported by WWE.

Former WWE Champion JBL was also at the Beyond Sport Global Awards last night. He presented the Sport for Health & Well-being Award to the G.O.A.L.S. Executive Director Kathy McAllister.

Below are photos from the awards:

1st award of the night, Courageous Use of Sport Award supported by @WWE goes to Erika Nataly from Bogota - presented by @AliWWE & @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/Q5L0dR2dXi — Beyond Sport (@BeyondSport) September 12, 2019