WWE NXT Superstar Dio Maddin made his debut on the WWE 205 Live commentary team with tonight's episode from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It was announced on tonight's show that Nigel McGuinness has left the 205 Live announce team to work full-time with NXT on Wednesday nights, calling the show with Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. This could be a part of WWE's plan for brand exclusivity going into the fall season as it was reported that announcers, rosters and storylines will be exclusive to each show.

Maddin will now call the 205 Live action each week with Aiden English and Vic Joseph.

Maddin was formerly known to NXT fans by his real name - Brennan Williams. Maddin, who was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his Reality of Wrestling promotion, played college football at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before brief stints in the NFL with the New England Patriots and the Houston Texas. Booker announced in October 2015 that ROW had signed Maddin, who also worked the indies as Marcellus Black. He made his debut at a ROW show on February 1, 2016, and attended a WWE Performance Center tryout in Orlando less than two weeks later. WWE then announced Maddin's signing on August 1, 2016, and he began training at the PC that day. Maddin made his NXT in-ring debut at the September 30, 2016 live event from Orlando, competing in a Battle Royal. He's worked live events and a TV tapings dark match since then, and was given the "Dio Maddin" name in June of this year.

Below are a few shots from tonight's debut at MSG: