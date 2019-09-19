WWE NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde is set to undergo surgery for a broken eye socket soon, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Wilde, formerly known as DJZ in Impact Wrestling, reportedly suffered the injury back in July in what was described as a "freak accident" during training.

Doctors held off on the surgery for a few weeks to see if the injury would heal itself, but now they've decided that surgery is the best option.

Wilde is expected to miss a few more weeks of action after the surgery.

The former DJZ made his NXT TV debut during the recent NXT Breakout Tournament, losing to Angel Garza in the first round. He then lost a NXT TV match to Shane Thorne in early August.