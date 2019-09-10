WWE NXT Superstars Kushida and Jordan Myles are currently in New York City, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on if Myles and Kushida will be appearing on tonight's WWE 205 Live or SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, but it's possible. 205 Live is scheduled to feature Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher and a mystery partner, and speculation is that Gallagher may have recruited someone from NXT to team with.

Myles recently challenged NXT Champion Adam Cole but lost the match, following his NXT Breakout Tournament win. Kushida has suffered a few NXT live event losses since debuting in April, but he is undefeated on TV.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live.