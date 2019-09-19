It was announced today that WWE NXT Superstars The Velveteen Dream, Arturo Ruas and Kona Reeves are not cleared to compete after suffering minor injuries during Wednesday's NXT episode.

New on-air talent Matt Camp made the announcements in the new WWE Now video seen above.

We noted before that Reeves was busted open during the pre-show dark match against Damian Priest. Camp revealed that Reeves needed stitches and may have orbital damage. He's set to be re-evaluated once the swelling goes down.

Ruas reportedly needed x-rays to his fingers following the loss to Pete Dunne. He is also on the "not cleared" list.

Finally, The Velveteen Dream was seen "walking gingerly" after his NXT North American Title loss to Roderick Strong, according to the report. He is suffering from lumbar pain and is also on the "not cleared" list.

Stay tuned for updates on these NXT Superstars.