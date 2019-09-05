The weekly two-hour WWE NXT show on the USA Network is set to be a heavily-scripted program, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

This adds another interesting angle to NXT vs. AEW on Wednesday nights as AEW will not be nearly as scripted. Meltzer noted that AEW will not be hiring creative writers. The weekly live AEW TNT show will feature some of the wrestlers coming up with storylines, cutting their own promos, some with bullet points. The AEW wrestlers will be able to memorize their promos if they want to, but it's said that there will be no word for word promo work.

On a related note, several of the promos on this week's RAW were not scripted word for word. This is an interesting change as WWE fans have complained about the scripted promos for a long time now.

NXT will premiere on the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18 from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL. The weekly live show will begin airing from 8-10pm ET, each week from Full Sail, with that episode, and will be available on the WWE Network the next day. AEW's weekly live TNT show will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 from 8-10pm ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

It's an interesting time for WWE as we go into the fall season that is set to bring several creative and roster changes. You can click here for details on a significant WWE creative team shake-up that was just finalized this week. Stay tuned for more updates.