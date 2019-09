Tickets for the live WWE NXT TV tapings on Wednesday, October 2 and Wednesday, October 9 are already sold out.

The tickets for both live NXT TV events instantly sold out after going on sale earlier today. The October 2 seats went on sale at 10am ET and the October 9 seats went on sale at 12 noon ET.

NXT usually sells out Full Sail Live events within in minutes, but these two TV tapings instantly sold out today.

These are the first two NXT USA Network episodes that will go head-to-head with AEW TV on TNT.

As noted, NXT will premiere on the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18. The September 18 and September 25 episodes will see the first hour air on USA, while the second hour airs on the WWE Network. Both hours will begin airing on the USA Network with the October 2 episode.

All NXT TV USA episodes will air live from Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Below is the updated schedule for when NXT USA tickets go on sale:

* October 16 NXT TV On sale Wednesday, September 11, at 10 am ET

* October 23 NXT TV On sale Wednesday, September 11, at 12 noon ET

* October 30 NXT TV On sale Friday, September 13, at 10 am ET

* November 6 NXT TV On sale Friday, September 13, at 12 noon ET

* November 13 NXT TV On sale Monday, September 16, at 10 am ET

* November 20 NXT TV On sale Monday, September 16, at 12 noon ET

* November 27 NXT TV On sale Friday, September 20, at 10 am ET

* December 4 NXT TV On sale Friday, September 20, at 12 noon ET

* December 11 NXT TV On sale Monday, September 23, at 10 am ET

* December 18 NXT TV On sale Monday, September 23, at 12 noon ET