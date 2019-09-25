WWE has officially announced the big Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens Ladder Match for next Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

As noted, Shane's lawyers will have "documents" for the stipulations hanging in a briefcase above the ring. Per the stipulations, Owens will stay "fired" and drop his $25 million wrongful termination lawsuit against Shane if he loses. If Owens wins, Shane will be forced to leave WWE.

Below is the updated line-up for next Friday's big blue brand premiere on FOX, which will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special:

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match

* Appearances by several WWE Hall of Famers, including Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

Stay tuned for more updates on the big SmackDown FOX premiere.