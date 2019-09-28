- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Kevin Owens. Owens, who will face Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line during Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere, gives a plug to his win over Shane at the 2017 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. That match took place inside the Cell with Falls Count Anywhere rules. Owens said he thinks about the match every day.

"It's that time of the year again," Owens said. "Hell In a Cell time, and I for one will never forget my Hell In a Cell match for 2017, against none other than Shane McMahon. The beating I got to give him that night is something I think about daily I'd say, so I highly suggest you check it out right now on the WWE Network."

- As noted, Brock Lesnar will return to WWE TV on Monday's RAW season premiere episode from Phoenix, Arizona. This appearance will be just says before The Beast challenges WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in the main event of the SmackDown FOX premiere from Los Angeles. There's no word yet on what Lesnar and Paul Heyman will be doing at Monday's RAW, but WWE posted the following teaser for the appearance:

Brock Lesnar returns to Raw Brock Lesnar's dance card is pretty full for SmackDown's move to Fox on Friday, Oct. 4, as he'll challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship in his first SmackDown match in 15 years. But before The Beast goes blue, he'll be making a stopover on the Raw season premiere. What business The Conqueror has on the red brand remains to be seen. But clearly, Brock Lesnar goes where Brock Lesnar wants, and Brock Lesnar does as he pleases when he gets there. The question might not be what he has planned for Raw's season premiere, but who, if anybody, will be left standing once he leaves.

- We noted back in February how The Rock had been teasing his new liquor brand, revealing that it was close to being launched. The Great One has been working on his own flavor of tequila for years, and is getting closer to putting it in stores. Rock will apparently release different flavors in the line-up - an Añejo, a Reposado, and a Silver.

Rock took to Twitter this week and revealed that the brand is set to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

He wrote, "My Blanco tequila 'flavors' the bold. Good times with my team tasting our new tequila. Years of refining and craft to get the tequila just right. Patience 'til perfection. Come have a drink with me. And make it quick cos I'm almost drunk. #founder #tequila #Q1 2020"

You can see Rock's full tweet below: