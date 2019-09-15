WWE and Fox have confirmed that the "WWE on Fox Moving Company" will hit streets across America this month to promote the upcoming blue brand premiere on Fox Friday nights.

As seen in the promo below, a moving truck will make stops in cities across the United States with pop-up promotions to promote SmackDown on Fox. It was first reported back in July, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that WWE and Fox were planning a major promotion that would see WWE Superstars travel with a moving truck to various cities to promote the jump to Fox.

The dates and cities for the "WWE on Fox Moving Company" are below:

* Sunday, September 15 - Charlotte, NC

* Tuesday, September 17 - Washington, DC

* Wednesday, September 18 - Detroit, MI

* Thursday, September 19 - Chicago, IL

* Friday, September 20 - Chicago, IL

* Saturday, September 21 - Madison, WI

* Sunday, September 22 - Minneapolis, MN

* Monday, September 23 - Minneapolis, MN

* Wednesday, September 25 - Kansas City, MO

* Friday, September 27 - Dallas, TX

* Sunday, September 29 - Houston, TX

* Monday, September 30 - Austin, TX

* Wednesday, October 2 - Phoenix, AZ

* Thursday, October 3 - San Diego, CA

* Friday, October 4 - Los Angeles, CA

The final date in Los Angeles is the date of the SmackDown premiere, live from the Staples Center in LA. This will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special.

Stay tuned for full details on the promotion.

Below are both SmackDown promos from Fox today:

