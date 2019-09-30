- Above is a preview for tonight's post-RAW "Table For 3" episode on the WWE Network. As noted, the General Managers' Special edition will feature Vickie Guerrero, SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

- As noted, The Rock took to Twitter this afternoon and confirmed that he will be at Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere from Los Angeles, which is also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special. Below is WWE's announcement on Rock's return to TV:

The Rock returns for FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown Finally The Rock has come back to lay the SmackDown on the highly-anticipated FOX premiere. The star-studded premiere adds even more Hollywood style as the "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" headliner announced on Twitter that he'd be returning for Friday Night SmackDown in Los Angeles this Friday. The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment has provided countless SmackDown memories and looks to add another chapter in the blue brand's FOX debut. Tune in to catch The People's Champion and a host of other WWE Hall of Famers starting with FOX's "blue carpet" special at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT this Friday, Oct. 4.

- Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Titus O'Neil and Mojo Rawley visited kids at the Phoenix Children's Hospital earlier this afternoon ahead of tonight's RAW in Phoenix. Below are photos from the visit: