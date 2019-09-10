- As noted, WWE SmackDown Superstar Asuka recently launched her own YouTube channel, which looks to be focused on gaming. Above is her second video, Asuka vs. Chair, featuring The Empress trying to put together her AKRacing gaming chair.

- WWE stock was up 1.04% today, closing at $71.12 per share. Today's high was $71.17 and the low was $69.08.

- WWE had a display of classic memorabilia for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino on display at Madison Square Garden in New York City for last night's RAW. They were also selling Bruno t-shirts at MSG last night. Bruno passed away in April 2018 at the age of 82, and may have been the WWE Superstar best associated with The Garden. You can scroll the Instagram embed below to see the photos on display last night: