WWE posted the video above looking at the new WWE RAW set.
As we previously reported, WWE will have new sets, themes and announce teams for RAW and SmackDown this week. The company will also be bringing back pyro with tonight's show.
Below are more photos from RAW tonight:
Bad ass new stage @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/j8l5ddPZi9— Jackson Callans (@Rock909star) September 30, 2019
@WrestlingInc new raw set pic.twitter.com/975YNzyehM— Mister J (@MisterJ50936448) September 30, 2019
@WrestlingInc top half tarped almost all the way around pic.twitter.com/uFvl5AhuUr— Jackson Callans (@Rock909star) September 30, 2019
