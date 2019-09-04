WWE RAW has been nominated for an E! People's Choice Award.

RAW was nominated for "The Show of 2019" award. They are going up against Game of Thrones, Grey's Anatomy, Riverdale, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, The Walking Dead and This Is Us.

Fans can vote for RAW at this link. Voting ends on Friday, October 18, and fans can vote up to 25 times.

The E! People's Choice Awards will air on Sunday, November 10 on the E! network.