Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California as the road to Hell In a Cell continues.

RAW will open with a big Fatal 5 Way to determine who will face WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on next week's season premiere. Participants are Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. RAW will also feature a new Firefly Funhouse episode from Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, plus a King of the Ring finals rematch with Baron Corbin taking on Chad Gable.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Who will challenge for the Universal Title on the season premiere of Raw next week?

* What's in store on a new "Firefly Fun House"?

* Can The Boss combat Nikki Cross' chaos?

* Chad Gable to square off with Baron Corbin in a King of the Ring Final rematch

