The 2019 Labor Day edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with King of the Ring quarterfinal matches.

Tonight's KOTR matches will see Cedric Alexander take on Baron Corbin while Ricochet battles Samoa Joe. RAW will also feature the return of Rey Mysterio, plus more build for Clash of Champions.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Can Ricochet repeat history in King of the Ring quarterfinals?

* Cedric faces down Corbin … but there's a problem

* Sasha Banks' warpath continues

* Rey Mysterio returns to Raw two weeks after his son pulled him from the brink of retirement

* Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman continue their strange saga

