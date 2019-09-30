- Above is a new "Let Us Entertain You" promo for tonight's WWE RAW season premiere from Phoenix. Be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is exclusive live footage of the new RAW theme song, "Legendary" by Skillet.

- WWE stock was down 0.070% today, closing at $71.15 per share. Today's high was $72.04 and the low was $70.11.

- Former WWE Champion CM Punk will be live on the radio with The Kevin & Bean Show in Los Angeles tomorrow morning. The show airs from 5-10am PT and we will have highlights.

The LA premiere of Punks "Girl on the Third Floor" horror movie will also take place tomorrow, at the Egyptian Theatre, and Punk will be on the radio to promote that. WWE will be in town later in the week for the SmackDown FOX premiere on Friday. It will be interesting to see if Punk addresses the WWE return rumors on tomorrow's radio appearance. He tweeted the following to promote the premiere: