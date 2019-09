Former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion John Hennigan (John Morrison, Johnny Impact) has signed a deal to return to WWE, according to PWInsider.

The 39 year old last worked for WWE in 2011. Since then he has had stints with Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and other promotions.

There's no word yet on when Hennigan will make his return to the company, or if he will resume use of the Morrison name. Stay tuned for updates on his return.