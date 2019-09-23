WWE will reportedly begin making significant changes to the look and feel of RAW and SmackDown next week.

WWE is set to bring back pyro to their weekly RAW and SmackDown TV shows next week, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. It was noted that fireworks will once again be a fixture on WWE programming, which comes after WWE reportedly cut back on expenses a few years ago.

It was reported over the weekend, via @Wrestlevotes, that this week is the final week that WWE will be using the current entrance stage. RAW and SmackDown are set to receive "updated, fresh feeling" sets next week. There will apparently be a new set for RAW and a different set for SmackDown.