It was reported earlier this summer, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that WWE officials were having some sort of talks with the legendary CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) wrestling promotion of Mexico.

The original reports led to speculation on a possible talent exchange between WWE and CMLL, but the talks are actually for CMLL content to be featured on the WWE Network, according to Planeta Wrestling. WWE has reportedly approached CMLL about purchasing access to their video library.

The report from Planeta Wrestling noted that CMLL content would potentially be available under the tiered pricing system (details here and here) that will be introduced in the near future. It's been reported that WWE will likely offer various indie wrestling content from other promotions under the tiered pricing system.

There's no word yet on how far the talks are, but we will keep you updated.