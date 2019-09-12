- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and Baron Corbin watching their Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title from the 2017 Clash of Champions pay-per-view. That match saw Ziggler capture the title from Corbin.

- Travel packages for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Weekend went on sale today at RoyalRumbleTravel.com. The 2020 Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. As noted, Rumble Week will include a Worlds Collide special on Saturday, January 25 from the Toyota Center in Houston. WWE issued the following announcement on tickets for the Rumble pay-per-view going on sale next Friday, September 20 at 11am ET:

- Our condolences go out to WWE Producer Fit Finlay as his mother passed away this week. Finlay noted earlier this month that his parents spent their 62nd wedding anniversary in the hospital after his mother's health took a bad turn.

"I'd like to thank everyone for your prayers and thoughts. My Mom passed away and is now in a better place and pain free," Finlay wrote on Wednesday.

You can see Finlay's tweet from this week and the tweet on their anniversary below:

I'd like to thank everyone for your prayers and thoughts. My Mom passed away and is now in a better place and pain free. pic.twitter.com/rXWQWPYW3x — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) September 11, 2019