WWE announced today that two new talents have reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL to begin working for WWE NXT - Jorge Bolly and Edgar Lopez.

Bolly is known to pro wrestling fans as El Hijo del Fantasma or King Cuerno of Lucha Underground fame. He is a second generation talent. Lopez is a former soccer player from the Monterrey Institute of Technology's Borregos Salvajes team. He worked the December 2018 WWE tryouts in Santiago, Chile.

Below is WWE's full announcement on Bolly and Lopez signing: