Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

SmackDown will feature Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan attempting to "clear the air" in a face off, and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston discussing Brock Lesnar in a sitdown interview, Shane McMahon inviting Kevin Owens to settle their lawsuit, plus Carmella and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. 205 Live will feature Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo and tag team action with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

