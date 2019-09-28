The first WWE programming on FOX aired last night with The Miz and Charlotte Flair hosting a one-hour SmackDown's Greatest Hits special at 8 pm ET. The next one-hour special will air on Sunday as John Cena narrates WrestleMania's Legendary Moments.

The special drew 1.391 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

SmackDown was #11 for the night in viewership, behind American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat, 20/20 (two episodes), Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, Bluff City Law, and Dateline NBC (two episodes).

WWE SmackDown will premiere on FOX this Friday at 8 pm ET, below is the current lineup.

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line

* Erick Rowan vs. Roman Reigns

* Appearances by several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

* Debut of the new SmackDown announce team with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young