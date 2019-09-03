Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a look back at the heel turn by SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on last night's RAW. Bayley and Sasha Banks reunited to beat down RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to close the show.

- We're live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to a mixed reaction. Tom plugs her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE Clash of Champions. Bayley takes the mic in the middle of the ring and the boos get louder. Some fans still chant for Bayley.

Bayley says everyone has something to say about last night. People are saying they didn't see it coming. Bayley asks if they didn't see her friendship with Sasha Banks coming? She goes on about how Banks has had her back from day one and always been there for her no matter what. Bayley goes on and says she's trying to show everyone the champion she's trying to be for the division, she's trying to give opportunities to others. She goes on but some fans boo. Bayley says she's always tried to make everyone feel like she did when she was a kid, when she was a fan. Bayley goes on about with fans deserving a champion with the recognition like Lynch, and says she will be that champion. Fans aren't buying it. Bayley says that begins at Clash of Champions, when she beats the most selfish Charlotte. She goes on but fans boo and the music interrupts. Flair makes her way out to a mixed reaction.

Flair says she's the Queen of selfishness. She goes on and says what you see is what you get with her, but there's no blind-siding and there's also no hugging. Flair tells Bayley to hug that title real right because at Clash of Champions... the music interrupts and out comes Banks to the ramp. Banks watches as her music continues playing. Flair suddenly decks Bayley out of nowhere and drops her. This leads to Banks rushing the ring. They brawl and Flair gets the upperhand. Flair mounts Banks and beats on her until Bayley comes back in with a steel chair. Bayley hits Flair with more chair shots as she yells out in pain. Fans boo. Bayley hands Banks the chair and she delivers a few to Flair while she's down. Bayley with more chair shots now. Fans chant "Becky!" as Banks and Bayley stand over Flair.

- Still to come, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will come face to face. Also, the King of the Ring quarterfinals will wrap.

King of the Ring Quarterfinals Match: Ali vs. Elias

We go to the ring and out comes Ali for the first blue brand quarterfinals match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Elias with his guitar, which he leaves on the KOTR throne. We get sidebar comments from Elias before the match. The bell rings and Elias takes control, working Ali over by the arm.

Fans chant for Ali as he turn it around. Elias catches a crossbody but Ali slides out and delivers a chop but hurts his own hand. Elias launches Ali into the corner and they tangle some more. Ali shows Elias up and rolls him up for a 2 count. More back and forth before Ali nails a kick to send Elias to the floor. Ali runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Elias catches him on the floor. Elias launches Ali back into the apron and then launches him to the bottom of the ramp with a suplex.

Elias breaks the count and goes back out to send Ali face-first into the corner of the barrier. Elias launches Ali at ringside with another throw. Elias presses Ali above his head and tosses him over into the timekeeper's area. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they're going at it in the ring. They trade shots in the middle. Elias runs into a kick in the corner. Ali flies in from the ropes and slams Elias face-first into the mat for a close 2 count. Elias gets sent back to the floor. Ali runs the ropes and leaps out, nailing a suicide dive to send Elias into the barrier. Ali brings it back into the ring and goes to the top.

Elias decks Ali and climbs up. More back and forth now. This leads to Ali applying the Crossface submission as fans pop. Elias goes for the bottom rope and makes it to break the hold. Elias sends Ali face-first into the turnbuckle. Elias gets Ali sitting up on his shoulders, and brings him down with a sitdown powerbomb. Elias with a Stretch Muffler submission now. Elias stomps on Ali's head as Ali tries to break the hold. He finally gets the bottom rope and breaks it. Elias stays focused on the leg, dragging Ali over and slamming his leg around the ring post.

Ali ends up climbing to the top now. Elias climbs up with him. Elias shoves Ali off to the floor but he lands on his leg. Ali lands hard and limps but is still standing. Elias leaps off the top but Ali nails a big superkick in mid-move. The referee counts as both are down now. Ali brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Ali goes for the 450 but Elias moves out of the way. Elias approaches but Ali kicks him from the mat. Elias keeps fighting and drops a knee to the back of the knee. Elias nails a Drift Away and covers for the pin to advance to the semi-finals.

Winner: Elias

- After the match, Elias stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Tom shows us the updated KOTR brackets. Elias advances to next week's semi-finals and will face the winner of tonight's Chad Gable vs. Andrade match. We see Elias sitting on the KOTR throne with his guitar.

- Kayla Braxton is backstage with Samoa Joe. She asks about next week's RAW KOTR Triple Threat with Ricochet and Baron Corbin, and what brings him to SmackDown tonight. Joe says last night was just a minor inconvenience and the throne is still his. Joe says the SmackDown Superstar he faces in the finals should know that he will put them to sleep, then he will be crowned King.

- We see Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross walking backstage. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Aleister Black is sitting backstage in his usual spot. Black says if the mountain isn't coming to him, then he's coming to the mountain. Black says he's headed down to the ring to see if there's anyone man enough to pick a fight with him. Black gets up and walks off to end the segment.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for a non-title match. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are out next.

Rose meets Cross in the middle of the ring and shows off some. Cross attacks her and unloads with strikes. Cross takes Rose down and clotheslines her in the corner. Cross slams Rose and covers for a 2 count. Rose nails Cross hard and drops her. Rose takes it to the corner and in comes Deville for the double team. Cross ends up leaping out to the floor and taking down Rose and Deville at the same time as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rose is stopping Cross from making the tag. Cross with a big knee. Bliss finally tags in as does Deville. Bliss unloads on Deville and drops her in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Rose breaks it up. Cross comes in but Rose tries to slam her. It's blocked. Cross and Rose end up on the floor. Bliss goes for Deville but Deville lands kicks. Bliss slides out of a move and hits a big DDT.

Bliss goes to the top for Twisted Bliss while Cross jumps on Rose's back on the floor. Rose slams Cross into the ring post. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss after the distraction, but Deville gets her knees up and Bliss lands hard. Rose tags back in as Deville levels Bliss with a knee. Rose covers Bliss for the non-title win.

Winners: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

- After the match, Rose and Deville stand tall as the champions regroup on the outside. We go to replays. Tom hypes up a possible title shot for Rose and Deville at Clash of Champions.

- We see Randy Orton walking backstage. Back to commercial.