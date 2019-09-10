Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. We see the packed crowd cheering until the bells start to toll. The lights go down and the music hits as The Undertaker makes his way to the ring for a pop.

Taker heads to the ring as Tom Phillips welcomes us to SmackDown. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Fans chant Taker's name as he heads to the ring. Taker stops on the ring steps as the lights come back up and the lightning strikes. Taker enters the ring and looks around as more chants start up. The music stops as the "Undertaker!" chants continue.

Taker says he wanted to come out and absorb all of this. For the past 30 years he's considered these hallowed grounds his home. Fans pop. Taker says he doesn't know how many more times he's going to come home anymore, but there's one thing he wants everyone to remember about this place - the Titans that were born here, the Legends and heroes that made were made, and it's rewarding for him to know that he took a piece of each of those souls with him. But they will not be forgotten because the echoes of their memories will go trhough these hallways for all of eternity. And now we usher in a new era of Superstar... the music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn to interrupt.

Sami calls for the music to stop on the stage but fans are still singing along. Sami points to The Undertaker in the ring for the crowd to stop. Sami says he knows New York City respects Legends and you sir, are a Legend. Sami says what he finds most illustrious about Taker's career is his history in this arena, because Taker has been selling out MSG for 30 years. Fans pop again. Sami says MSG has been Taker's yard for 30 years. Sami enters the ring and says he has the upmost respect for Taker, however, even Taker can admit that tonight, he shouldn't be the one opening SmackDown in MSG. Fans boo. Sami says even Taker would admit the show should've been opened by Sami. Taker takes another step and backs Sami up. Sami says 30 years is a long time and when is enough? Sami knows Taker is paving the way for the future, but the future is here, the future is now, the future is Sami Zayn. Fans boo as Taker continues staring at Sami. Sami says these NYC fans would want nothing more than to see him take out Taker but that's not why he's here. A loud "you suck!" chant starts. Sami says he's here out of respect and he's here to ask Taker to turn around, and leave the ring. Do the right thing, leave the ring to Sami and pass the torch.

Sami promises Taker that the future of MSG and WWE will be in good hands with him. Sami gives Taker his word as they stand in the middle of the ring. The "you suck!" chant starts back up. Taker nods and hands the mic to Sami. Sami is shocked but excited. Taker keeps walking out of the ring but stops on the apron. He turns around to see Sami showing off like usual. Taker returns to the ring and gets in Sami's face. Taker grabs Sami and delivers a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Taker stands tall over Sami as his music starts back up. Taker makes his exit and stops on the ramp to raise his fist,

- Shane McMahon is backstage watching what Taker did. Chad Gable walks in and Shane calls him "shorty" and talks about his King of the Ring performance. Shane brings up Elias being injured and pulled from the tournament. Gable is assuming that he gets a bye and goes right to the finals. Shane says he will compete tonight, against someone from RAW or SmackDown, and Gable will know as soon as he's decided on the match. Shane thanks Gable and he walks off.

The Miz vs. Andrade

We go to the ring for tonight's opener and out comes The Miz. We go to commercial.