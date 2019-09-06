- The above video is from the Bella Twins YouTube channel. The video is a behind the scenes look at Nikki an Brie's Birdiebee Activewear photo shoot. Their new activewear can be found here.

- WWE star Paige shared her new PO Box with fans on Twitter. The address is Saraya Bevis/Paige, PO Box 3070, Hollywood CA 90078.

Alright you guys. I'm the proud owner of a new PO Box. Took a couple of car trips and a few indoor voice arguments with very unhelpful staff but I won. So. Here it is to all the wonderful fans that asked me to get one:



Saraya Bevis/Paige

PO Box 3070

Hollywood CA 90078 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 7, 2019

- WWE shared their GIFs of the week. The GIFs include when SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley sided with Sasha Banks, The Street Profits reactions to RAW, and Zelina Vega's reaction to Andrade losing to Chad Cable. The new GIFs and the rest of WWE's GIFs can be found here.