WWE has confirmed the 2019 Starrcade special for Sunday, December 1 from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia.
The live event will air as a one-hour special on the WWE Network at 7pm ET that night. The show begins for local fans at 6:30pm ET.
Tickets for Starrcade 2019 go on sale Friday, September 27 at 10am ET.
Superstars announced for Starrcade include WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Daniel Bryan.
Below is the full announcement on Starrcade 2019:
The iconic Starrcade event triumphantly returned in 2017 after a 17-year hiatus with a pair of intense Steel Cage Match victories for AJ Styles highlighting the last two years' shows.
Be part of the action as the award-winning WWE Network presents Starrcade this December!