- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage of Lio Rush and his recent return to the ring for the company. As noted, Rush finally returned on last week's WWE NXT episode and defeated Oney Lorcan to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak for a future title shot.

- The AXS Tickets pre-sale for the 2019 WWE Starrcade special live event is CHAMPION. The pre-sale begins on Thursday at 10am ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday. Ticket prices range from $24.00 to $304.00.

Starrcade will take place on Sunday, December 1 from the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia. It will air as a live one-hour special on the WWE Network that night. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks are advertised.

- Below is a new promo for The Undisputed Era's championship reign on WWE NXT and the USA Network. The group currently holds all the men's gold on the brand as Adam Cole is the NXT Champion, Roderick Strong is the NXT North American Champion, and the NXT Tag Team Titles are held by Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.