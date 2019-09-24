- This week's WWE RAW saw another return teaser vignette from The Authors of Pain, which included an attack on Heath Slater and No Way Jose in a hallway. You can see video of the segment above.

As noted, last week's RAW saw AOP return to TV with a warning to the rest of the WWE roster. Akam and Rezar cut promos in their native languages, and called the rest of the WWE roster soft. This week's vignette started out with a promo.

Rezar said, "Last week we exposed all of these wannabe tough guys in WWE as being soft, afraid of us, and rightfully so."

"They're calling this, 'Who is the AOP?' Okay, we'll show you," Akam added.

"We told you no one is hard enough to fight us, now you've seen it for yourselves," Rezar said after the attack on Slater and Jose. "And now you know why no one will fight the AOP."

- The dark main event after this week's RAW from the Chase Center in San Francisco saw RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeat Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in tag team action.

- Tonight's WWE RAW saw The OC debut a new theme song before Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's loss to The Viking Raiders. You can hear the new song and see video from the match below: