- Fine Brothers Entertainment posted this video of WWE Superstars ranking and reacting to the top 10 SmackDown moments of all-time. The video features WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, The IIconics, Carmella, Kevin Owens, and Ali.
Rollins commented on a clip of his fiancee, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, with John Cena, and said, "I remember this one, it's a little unforgettable. That's my wife."
- WWE stock was down 0.028% today, closing at $70.99 per share. Today's high was $71.41 and the low was $69.59.
- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss is currently overseas on a WWE promotional tour, making stops in Germany and Austria. Below are a few shots from the tour:
15 hours ?????? hello Germany ?? pic.twitter.com/Wlu5M9gkjz— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 25, 2019
???? Für welchen Verein soll das Herz von @AlexaBliss_WWE schlagen? ?? Lasst es sie, @SPORT1 und uns in den Kommentaren wissen! ?? #WWE #AlexaBliss #Sport1 #GoddessOfWWE pic.twitter.com/cf9kRTbJGX— WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) September 25, 2019
Vienna. ?? pic.twitter.com/aWagvNwPe7— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 26, 2019
Aufgmaschlt is! Just went to @muenchnermanufaktur and got this amazing #Dirndl dress for #Oktoberfest! Thanks so much for the fun time! #Wiesn pic.twitter.com/37tbkqlORb— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 26, 2019
Um 22:00 Uhr haben wir bei #Raw göttlichen Besuch... ??@AlexaBliss_WWE ist bei uns im @ProSiebenMAXX Studio zu Gast. Ihr wisst, was ihr zu tun habt... ???? pic.twitter.com/PczTuDa3Bc— HackMan (@SebastianHackl) September 25, 2019
??? @SebastianHackl & @HolgerBoeschen bekommen heute Abend tatsächlich Unterstützung von der #GoddessOfWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE! Ab 22 Uhr seid Ihr auch auf @ProSiebenMAXX dabei! ??? #WWE #maxxWWE #AlexaBliss pic.twitter.com/DN0gTJBGIM— WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) September 25, 2019