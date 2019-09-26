- Fine Brothers Entertainment posted this video of WWE Superstars ranking and reacting to the top 10 SmackDown moments of all-time. The video features WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, The IIconics, Carmella, Kevin Owens, and Ali.

Rollins commented on a clip of his fiancee, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, with John Cena, and said, "I remember this one, it's a little unforgettable. That's my wife."

- WWE stock was down 0.028% today, closing at $70.99 per share. Today's high was $71.41 and the low was $69.59.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss is currently overseas on a WWE promotional tour, making stops in Germany and Austria. Below are a few shots from the tour:

15 hours ?????? hello Germany ?? pic.twitter.com/Wlu5M9gkjz — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 25, 2019

Aufgmaschlt is! Just went to @muenchnermanufaktur and got this amazing #Dirndl dress for #Oktoberfest! Thanks so much for the fun time! #Wiesn pic.twitter.com/37tbkqlORb — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 26, 2019