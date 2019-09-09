- Tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Table For 3 on the WWE Network will feature Mandy Rose, Carmella and WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson. You can see a preview for the thirty-minute special above.

The synopsis for the "Ladies' Luncheon" episode of Table For 3 reads like this: "2019 WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson joins WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and Carmella to discuss the evolution of women's wrestling, as well as their own unique career journeys."

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be on tonight's RAW from Madison Square Garden to moderate the Clash of Champions Universal Title contract signing between Braun Strowman and champion Seth Rollins, who also hold the RAW Tag Team Titles together.

ECW Press will be releasing the new "Life Is Short and So Am I: My Life Inside, Outside, and Under the Wrestling Ring" autobiography from former WWE Superstar "Hornswoggle" Dylan Postl tomorrow. The paperback version includes 304 pages and was written by Hornswoggle and Ross Owen Williams.

WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and congratulated Hornswoggle on the book.

She wrote, "Congratulations on your new book, @wwehornswoggle! I am so excited for you to share your life's story with the world. "Life Is Short and So Am I" comes out tomorrow!"

Hornswoggle responded and thanked Stephanie for the plug. You can see their exchange below: