- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series, featuring Vic Joseph looking at 7 Superstars who defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg - WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Scott Steiner, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker.

- WWE Network will premiere a new documentary on Kane later this month, which will be the latest episode of the WWE Untold series. "WWE Untold: That's Gotta Be Kane!" is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 22 at 8pm ET.

- Madison Square Garden made a donation of $10,000 to Connor's Cure earlier this week while WWE was back at the venue for RAW and SmackDown. As seen below, Joel Fisher, MSG's Executive Vice President of Marquee Events and Operations, presented a check to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon backstage at The Garden.

"Thank you @TheGarden and @JoelFisherMSG for the generations of partnership and for the incredibly generous donation to @ConnorsCure! It feels so good to be back home for #RAW and #Smackdown!," Stephanie tweeted.