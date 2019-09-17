WWE could be announcing the 2019 Starrcade special later today.

The 2019 Starrcade WWE Network event is expected to be held on Saturday, November 30 from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE is holding tonight's SmackDown from Atlanta, Georgia, which is near Duluth, and it's possible that they announce Starrcade then to help with local ticket sales. Multiple sources have reported that Starrcade is expected to be announced very soon.

WWE brought WCW's Starrcade event back in 2017 for a special live event from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC on Saturday, November 25. Starrcade was held in 2018 from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 24, and some of the matches from the card aired on the WWE Network the next day.

Stay tuned for updates on Starrcade 2019.