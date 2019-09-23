Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is now official for next Monday's RAW season premiere episode.

Rey won a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on tonight's RAW to become the new #1 contender. He last pinned RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode to win. The other participants were Ricochet, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss was also announced for next week's RAW.

Below is the updated announced line-up for next Monday's RAW season premiere episode, which will also be the Hell In a Cell go-home show:

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defends against Rey Mysterio

* Sasha Banks vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss