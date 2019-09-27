WWE.com has just announced the unveiling of WWE 2K20's online features.

The features include the returning of online lobbies, the ability to create own lobbies, daily refreshed match challenges, both male and female MyPLAYERS are part of MyCAREER and for the first time ever, any special creation parts that are unlocked through MyCareer, Road to Glory, and MyPLAYER Towers will also be available in general Create-a-Superstar mode.

WWE 2K20 will be released on Tuesday, October 22. To read more about the online features please click here.

