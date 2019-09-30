- Above is the new WWE show intro video that debuted before tonight's RAW season premiere on the USA Network. Below is the new RAW opening video, featuring "Legendary" by Skillet.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Phoenix for this week's Main Event episode:
* Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose
* The Lucha House Party vs. EC3 and Eric Young
Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
- As was expected, WWE brought back regular pyro, smoke and fireworks for the red brand on tonight's RAW season premiere from the Talking Sticks Resort Arena in Phoenix. Below are a few shots from some of the enhanced entrances and the show opener:
THERE. IT. IS.— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
?????? The SEASON PREMIERE of #RAW is LIVE on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/o86TVVE7p4
Gimme ALL the smoke. pic.twitter.com/6aXOcEPXMZ— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 1, 2019
Please leave NOW, @reymysterio.#RAW @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/zZl84T5rJY— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
Glitter, glitz, sparkle... ??????????#RAW @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/nTpc4vPzd8— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 1, 2019
Well, @mikethemiz's entrance just became even more MUST-SEE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/Am3lI0Ao8x— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 1, 2019