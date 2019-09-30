- Above is the new WWE show intro video that debuted before tonight's RAW season premiere on the USA Network. Below is the new RAW opening video, featuring "Legendary" by Skillet.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Phoenix for this week's Main Event episode:

* Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

* The Lucha House Party vs. EC3 and Eric Young

Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As was expected, WWE brought back regular pyro, smoke and fireworks for the red brand on tonight's RAW season premiere from the Talking Sticks Resort Arena in Phoenix. Below are a few shots from some of the enhanced entrances and the show opener: