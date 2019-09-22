TMZ Sports caught up with Xavier Woods and asked was what the worst injury he saw in a wrestling ring. Woods ended up telling a story about the time both of his front teeth were pushed back into the roof of his mouth during a match.

"One time, I got kicked in the face and my two front teeth flattened up against the top of my mouth, and it broke my gum in half in the front," Woods said. "I wanted to keep going, but they were like, 'You're gonna bleed everywhere' and I was losing blood real fast. I could tell when I started swallowing it, so I had to get out of the ring. When I got to the emergency room—because your adrenaline's pumping, you don't feel it, but while we're sitting in the waiting room it was like, 'Oh. Oh this is what pain is.'

"The doctor—when I sat in the chair—had to put her foot on the armrests of the chair, put her fingers up under my teeth, and just pull them back into place before they could numb anything. They had to stitch me up and essentially file my teeth down, so these two front teeth are not real. The real ones are gone. [Laughs] Somewhere else. That was pretty terrible. These things happen. I just wore little braces for a few months and everything was okay."

You can check out Woods' full comments in the video above.

