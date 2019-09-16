- As noted, last week's WWE NXT episode saw NXT UK Superstar Rhea Ripely make her official NXT TV debut with a hard-fought non-title loss to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. The WWE Performance Center posted this video with behind-the-scenes footage of Ripley's journey. She also discusses being in the Mae Young Classic, becoming the first NXT UK Women's Champion, and more.

- WWE stock was up 2.49% today, closing at $74.12 per share. Today's high was $74.54 and the low was $72.10.

- We noted earlier how SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter this morning and called out Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega and Carmella. Bayley made the comments coming off her win over Charlotte Flair at WWE Clash of Champions last night.

Vega took to Twitter this afternoon to respond to Bayley, and to advise WWE on getting someone to monitor her tweets.

Vega wrote, "Yes, I still wrestle. You still credible? @WWE do yourself a favor, if you'd like to keep Bayley's face intact, get someone to monitor her tweets. I have no problem stepping out of a boardroom and into the ring to straight up claw her eyes out."

There's no word yet on if this exchange will lead to an altercation on this week's SmackDown. Carmella and Morgan have not responded but Morgan did re-tweet the post from Bayley.

You can see the Vega - Bayley exchange below: