AEW has announced Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin for Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Boston, MA.
The winner of Allin vs. Havoc will receive a title shot from AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on next Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Philadelphia, PA.
Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's Dynamite episode from the Agganis Arena in Boston:
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* Private Party vs. The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament match
* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Adam Page and Dustin Rhodes
* Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc with the winner challenging Jericho the following week
Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's Dynamite episode.
