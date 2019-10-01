AEW has announced Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin for Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Boston, MA.

The winner of Allin vs. Havoc will receive a title shot from AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on next Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Philadelphia, PA.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's Dynamite episode from the Agganis Arena in Boston:

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* Private Party vs. The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament match

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Adam Page and Dustin Rhodes

* Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc with the winner challenging Jericho the following week

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's Dynamite episode.