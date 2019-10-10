- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring WWE Superstars fighting off the "What?" chant.

- The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) will be hosting a live Q&A tomorrow on Facebook. A start time wasn't given for the event.

- Corey Graves is asking fans to send him questions for this week's WWE After the Bell podcast premiere. The show will drop this Wednesday. Graves wrote, "I want WWE After The Bell to be OUR show. That said, if you have any LEGITIMATE, RELEVANT, THOUGHT OUT questions for my guests, reply here. I want to get a consensus. This week: Triple H, Seth Rollins, Bayley, and Ric Flair."



